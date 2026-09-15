Not good enough?! Paul Scholes questions Senne Lammens' long-term future at Man Utd and issues 'brilliant goalkeeper' warning

The critique from Scholes comes at a time when Manchester United are attempting to rebuild their identity under the management of Michael Carrick. Scholes drew parallels between United's current trajectory and the defensive foundations laid by their rivals in recent seasons, noting that a reliable goalkeeper is the essential starting point for any successful project.

Scholes further elaborated on this point, suggesting that Carrick might need to look for an upgrade if Lammens cannot reach the required level. He added: "It's the way Arsenal started three or four years ago, defensively they have been absolutely brilliant. You need a top class goalkeeper.

"You think of Liverpool's team with Alisson, Raya at Arsenal, Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar. They've all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do. Whether Michael's just got to be patient and wait for that, I don't know."