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'It's not right!' - Paul Scholes admits Cristiano Ronaldo is a 'problem' for Portugal & claims ex-Man Utd team-mate will be 'so pissed off' about Lionel Messi's World Cup hat-trick
Former team-mate sounds the alarm
Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup campaign got off to a stuttering start in Houston as Portugal were held by a resilient DR Congo side. Despite Joao Neves giving Portugal an early lead, Roberto Martinez’s men were pegged back by a Yoane Wissa equaliser and failed to find a winner, leaving five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo at the centre of an intense tactical debate.
Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes was blunt in his assessment of the 41-year-old’s impact. "I think it’s difficult for the manager," Scholes admitted. "I did a Stick to Football with Roberto Martinez, and I asked him off-camera. I said, 'Is he a problem for you?', because I feel he is a little bit of a problem. At 41 years of age… I think there’s only one position on the pitch at 41 years of age where you should be starting a game, and that’s goalkeeper, for me."
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The Messi and Mbappe factor
Scholes believes the frustration for Ronaldo is likely compounded by the exploits of his long-term rivals. While the Al-Nassr forward failed to record a single shot or successful duel in the first half against DR Congo, Messi and Kylian Mbappe have already hit the ground running with a hat-trick and a brace, respectively, in their opening fixtures.
Scholes believes these performances will be weighing heavily on Ronaldo's mind. "Cristiano will be so pissed off because Lionel Messi got a hat-trick, Kylian Mbappe got two… it will be killing him," the former England midfielder added. "I feel sorry for Martinez because he’s trying to embrace it and he’s saying, 'No, I’ve got the best goalscorer in the world', but deep down he must know that’s hurting his team."
A tactical hindrance at 41
The core of the criticism lies in Portugal's inability to play a high-intensity, transitional game with a veteran Ronaldo leading the line. Scholes argued that the physical demands of international football at the highest level are simply too much for a player of Ronaldo's age to handle for a full 90 minutes, especially in a side with so much attacking talent elsewhere.
Scholes continued: "He is going to score goals in a team that has possession, but in transition games, his movement at 41 is a problem. Portugal doesn’t have an outstanding centre-forward, but you need someone who runs. For me, he should play the last 15 minutes. You might get away with playing at 41 as a centre-half or a goalkeeper, but as a centre-forward, it’s just not right."
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Martinez stands by his captain
Despite the criticism and an anonymous performance, Martinez has shown no signs of dropping his captain for Portugal's next group game against Uzbekistan. The former Everton manager defended his decision to keep Ronaldo on the pitch for the full duration of the DR Congo draw, citing his unparalleled clinical nature in front of goal as the primary reason for his inclusion.
Martinez told reporters: "The lead attacker needs to be close to the six-yard box, and we need to get the ball to him. It makes no sense to get the best goalscorer in world football out in a game in which you need goals. For us in moments like this, the experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important; the way that we can use the space is important. And clearly when you look for goals, you need to have Cristiano."
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