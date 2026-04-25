Paul Pogba reveals what he thinks about Kobbie Mainoo as he's asked if England star should LEAVE Man Utd

Despite the allure of other European giants, Pogba suggested that staying at Old Trafford could lead to legendary status for Mainoo. He highlighted the unique bond between the supporters and academy graduates, urging the teenager to consider the long-term emotional value of his career.

"But, you know, a kid like this, you know, that thinks that he can play and other people think that he can play, his managers pushing him, telling him, you can play in this team, why you don’t play," Pogba added. "That also put this in this kid and he’s like, yeah, I should leave."

"Maybe it’s not the right decision. And it’s really hard for me to say he should leave when he’s so loved by the people at United. He’s such a great player, a big potential and he can do a great career at Manchester United also. So, I don’t know, but I just wish him the best. I don’t know, whatever decision he’s going to take. I just want to see this kid play because it’s enjoyable to see him play."