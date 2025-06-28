VIDEO: Paul Pogba breaks down in tears signing Monaco contract as midfielder ends long wait for new club following doping ban P. Pogba Monaco Transfers Ligue 1

Paul Pogba could not hold back tears after signing his contract for Monaco on Saturday. The French midfielder is all set to return to a football pitch after a near two-year exile due to a doping ban. The midfielder has been without a club since November last year when Juventus terminated his contract after a mutual agreement, but the 32-year-old has now signed a two year contract with the Ligue 1 team..