Paul Mullin & James McClean are devastating! Wrexham come from behind to beat Morecambe as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team keep up League Two promotion charge with vital win WrexhamPaul MullinLeague TwoJames McCleanMorecambe vs Wrexham

James McClean, Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher all scored to seal a vital three points for Wrexham as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Morecambe.