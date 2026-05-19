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Patrick Vieira claims Declan Rice among FIVE current Arsenal stars who would make 'Invincibles' starting XI
Vieira picks a combined Arsenal XI featuring modern stars
Arsenal’s 2003-04 “Invincibles” remain one of the most celebrated teams in Premier League history after going unbeaten throughout the entire campaign under Arsene Wenger. But with Mikel Arteta’s current side pushing for the title in the 2025-26 season, comparisons between the two eras have intensified.
Speaking to Sky Sports, former Arsenal captain Vieira was asked to assemble a combined starting XI made up of players from the Invincibles squad and the current team. The Frenchman included five players from the modern side in his line-up. Rice and Saka were among those selected, while Vieira also made notable changes in defence and goalkeeping when blending the two generations.
- AFP
Vieira explains his choices & names full XI
Vieira did not hesitate when placing Rice into midfield ahead of former team-mate Gilberto Silva. He also selected Saka on the right flank instead of Freddie Ljungberg. The Arsenal legend also made adjustments in defence, choosing to replace Kolo Toure with Gabriel Magalhaes while keeping Sol Campbell in the back line. He also suggested Jurrien Timber could slot in at right-back.
"I think [David] Raya in goal for [Jens] Lehmann," he said. "Timber at right-back, I quite like him, he can get in the team as well. Toure and Campbell, I will change one of the two, I will keep Campbell and change Toure for Gabriel."
"Of course Ashley Cole, we’re not touching Ashley. Saka can get in the team on the right hand side over Freddie Ljungberg. Up front we’re not touching Thierry [Henry] and Dennis [Bergkamp]. Declan Rice for Gilberto and keep Robert Pires on the left."
Combined XI in full (4-4-2): Raya; Timber, Campbell, Gabriel, Cole; Saka, Rice, Vieira, Pires; Henry, Bergkamp.
Wenger chosen as manager
When asked to choose a manager for the combined side, Vieira praised Arteta’s progress but ultimately backed Wenger.
"I think Arteta did a really good job, taking the team a couple of years ago and seeing where it is today," Vieira explained. "He also spent a lot of money. Regarding Arsene, I think Arsene brought myself and Thierry on really good deals, so for that I’d say Arsene will be the manager."
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Arsenal chase historic title finish
Arsenal now head into the final weekend of the season knowing victory over Crystal Palace could secure their first league title in 22 years. After that match, the Gunners will turn their attention to the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.