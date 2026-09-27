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Man Utd injury crisis deepens as Patrick Dorgu limps off during Denmark's Nations League clash with Wales
International heartbreak for Dorgu
Manchester United's difficult start to the campaign has been compounded by fresh injury concerns surrounding Dorgu. The young talent was handed a starting role on the right flank as Denmark hosted Wales in Copenhagen on Monday evening, but his night was cut short in frustrating fashion when he went down requiring medical treatment just 30 minutes into the contest.
The Danish medical staff quickly signaled that the player could not continue, forcing an early substitution. Dorgu was seen limping directly down the tunnel to the dressing room, with Reims attacker Mohamed Daramy coming on to replace him. While the exact nature and severity of the injury are yet to be officially confirmed, Denmark manager Brian Riemer is expected to provide an update to the media once the full-time whistle blows.
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Carrick's mounting selection headache
The timing of Dorgu's injury could hardly be worse for Carrick, who is already grappling with a depleted squad at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have been ravaged by fitness issues during this international window, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both pulling out of the England squad to focus on their respective recoveries.
The list of absentees does not end there, as club captain Bruno Fernandes also picked up a knock while representing Portugal last week. Carrick is also managing the fitness of Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt, both of whom were left out of their national team setups to work on pre-existing physical issues back at Carrington.
Pressure building at Old Trafford
United find themselves in a precarious position as they look to climb the table following a sluggish opening to the new season. Carrick's side currently sits in 12th place, having managed just five points from their opening five fixtures.
Dorgu has made six appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season, providing two assists so far.
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Crunch fixtures on the horizon
The upcoming schedule offers no respite for the Red Devils, with a series of high-stakes matches that could define the trajectory of their season. United are set to face Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, and Leeds United in quick succession - a run of games that demands a fully fit squad.
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