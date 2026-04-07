Patrice Evra admits he threatened to 'kill' Carlos Tevez for 'betraying' Man Utd with transfer to Man City as he lifts lid on former striker's 'beef' with Sir Alex Ferguson

Evra maintains a brotherly bond with Tevez but admits the initial news was almost impossible to process at the time. He highlighted that the move fundamentally altered the power balance in Manchester, giving City the platform they needed to become a dominant force in English football.

Speaking to The Athletic, Evra said: “It was painful, man. It was heartbreaking. I couldn’t believe it. It was after the Champions League final and he didn’t start. He had a beef with Ferguson. Tevez was like ‘They didn’t offer me nothing’. I saw it on holiday. Boom! Tevez is joining Manchester City. I called him and said, ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m going to break your legs Carlito’. This was too painful. It was difficult to swallow. But I think this was a payback to Sir Alex Ferguson. That’s why I was disappointed, because at the end, you will never know the true story.”



