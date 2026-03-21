Matchday 30 of Serie A

Parma v Cremonese LIVE

Goalscorers:





A heated relegation battle. At 3pm, at the Tardini Stadium, the early kick-off of Matchday30 takes place, featuring Carlos Cuesta’s Parma against Cremonese under their new manager, Marco Giampaolo, who has just taken over from the sacked Davide Nicola and is now in his second spell in charge of the Grigiorossi.

Both teams are coming off 4-1 defeats: the hosts in Turin and the Lombards in a direct relegation battle lost to Fiorentina. At present, the Ducali sit twelfth on 34 points, 10 points clear of the relegation zone: Cremonese are third from bottom with 24 points, so a win today would secure their place in Serie A.







