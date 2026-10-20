Paris Saint-Germain player ratings vs Barcelona: Doue and Vitinha lead late surge in Parc des Princes thriller

M. Safonov - 6/10

Safonov had a relatively quiet evening in terms of shot-stopping volume but was beaten twice by Barcelona's clinical finishing. He managed 3 saves throughout the match, providing a stable enough base, though he was largely a spectator for the majority of the first half.

A. Hakimi - 8/10

A relentless engine on the right flank, Hakimi was vital to PSG's offensive transitions. He provided the crucial assist for Fabian Ruiz's match-sealing fourth goal in the 86th minute. His ability to overlap and stretch the Barcelona backline was a constant thorn in the visitors' side.

W. Pacho - 7/10

The Ecuadorian defender provided a physical presence in the heart of the back four. Pacho was instrumental in PSG winning the aerial battle and remained composed under pressure when Barcelona attempted to counter, making crucial clearances.

Marquinhos - 6/10

The captain led the line well during a dominant first half but was part of a unit that looked slightly vulnerable immediately after the restart. He was forced off with an injury in the 59th minute, replaced by Zabarnyi.

L. Hernandez - 8/10

A standout performance from the versatile defender. Hernandez scored a vital header in the 72nd minute to put PSG 2-1 up, showing great anticipation. His excellent evening ended when he was tactically substituted in the 78th minute after putting in a massive shift.