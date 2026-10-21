AFP
'Worst part of the game!' - Luis Enrique left reeling as Ousmane Dembele headline TRIPLE Paris Saint-Germain injury blow in Barcelona thriller
Dembele limps off before late PSG flurry
The hosts claimed a dramatic 4-2 triumph over previously unbeaten Barcelona, courtesy of late strikes from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz. However, the hard-fought result was severely overshadowed by heavy casualties on both sides. Ousmane Dembele pulled up sharply clutching his left thigh after just 19 minutes, forcing Ferran Torres to take his place against their former employers.
The situation worsened after the break in a bizarre double blow. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a heavy fall following an aerial collision with Barca's Xavi Espart, severely tweaking his knee. The winger had to be carried away by two medical staff members, while captain Marquinhos also walked off injured during the exact same sequence. Maghnes Akliouche was introduced as Enrique scrambled to patch his depleted side.
The visitors did not escape the casualty list, either. Dani Olmo made way for Fermin Lopez in the 27th minute after picking up a knock of his own, compounding a frantic evening for both benches.
- AFP
Enrique laments 'worst part of the game'
The string of setbacks left PSG's manager deeply frustrated despite sealing an impressive European victory. The Spanish coach admitted his squad had paid a massive physical toll to overcome the Catalan giants.
"I am not the doctor. I am the coach," Enrique stated post-match. "The three injuries is the worst part of the game today. We will have to wait for the tests tomorrow. They are three very important players, so it's really bad news, of course, but that's football."
Meanwhile, Hansi Flick confirmed his own attacking star was devastated to be withdrawn so early in the first half. "We don't yet know how big the injury is, we have to wait and see," the Barcelona boss explained.
Teammates fear for Kvaratskhelia amid rotation attempts
Enrique has actively managed his squad's minutes this season, being particularly careful with reigning Ballon d'Or winner Dembele after the forward's history of fitness struggles in Spain. Yet, the tactical resting could not prevent this latest crisis, leaving teammates anxious about the severity of the blows.
Ruiz revealed the dressing room's immediate concern, specifically regarding Kvaratskhelia's frightening landing, with reports claiming that the winger's camp now fears he has suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament pending an MRI.
"It is because of moments like this that Luis Enrique rested some of our players, but unfortunately the thing we feared later happened," Ruiz said. "We lost Ousmane Dembele just 19 minutes into the game, then both Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got injured almost the [same] minute. [Kvara's] injury got me scared because the way he fell got me worried. He couldn't walk out of the pitch on his own. I just hope it's not something serious."
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial domestic test awaits depleted PSG
The Parisian outfit have little time to recover as pressing domestic duties beckon. Enrique’s men face a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 showdown against Lyon on Sunday, a fixture that will heavily test their newly compromised squad depth.
With official medical evaluations pending for Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, and Marquinhos, PSG must rapidly regroup. Maintaining their domestic momentum without three core stars will be Enrique's immediate and most difficult challenge.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting