'I made a pact with God' - Barcelona and Brazil legend Dani Alves becomes a preacher after sexual assault acquittal

Once one of world football’s most decorated players, Dani Alves has embarked on a surprising new path in Spain. The former Barcelona and Brazil right-back was seen addressing parishioners at the Elim Girona Church, where he shared his story of faith and redemption following his acquittal on sexual assault charges.

Alves, who was accused of assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022, spent 14 months in pretrial detention before being sentenced to four and a half years in prison in February 2024. However, the High Court of Catalonia overturned his conviction in March this year, citing inconsistencies in the evidence. His release marked the end of a turbulent chapter that had overshadowed the final years of his illustrious career.

Since his acquittal, the 42-year-old has re-emerged with a renewed sense of purpose. Alves has reconnected with his partner Joana Sanz, welcomed the birth of their first child, and filled his Instagram page with Bible verses and Christian hymns, describing himself in his bio as a “Disciple of Jesus Christ.” His latest public appearance in Girona confirmed his new spiritual direction, one that has deeply moved fans and followers alike.