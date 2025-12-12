Getty Images Sport
'He's overshadowing Harry Kane & Michael Olise!' - Bayern Munich wonderkid experiencing unprecedented rise as Jamal Musiala warned he will have to 'prove' himself all over again
Hamann stunned by teenager's impact
The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena likely expected this season to be defined by the continued brilliance of Kane or the flair of star winger Olise. Instead, the headlines in Bavaria are being monopolised by a 17-year-old academy graduate who has seemingly come from nowhere to seize control of the Bayern attack. Karl, a name known previously only to ardent followers of youth football, has exploded onto the senior stage in recent weeks, delivering record-breaking performances in the Champions League and excelling in the Bundesliga.
Speaking on on Sky Sport Germany, former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Hamann expressed his disbelief at the immediate impact the teenager has made. Hamann, often a critical voice regarding Bayern's affairs, was effusive in his praise, suggesting that the youngster is currently performing at a level higher than the club's most expensive assets.
"It is impressive that a 17-year-old with his technical skills and healthy self-confidence is putting stars like Harry Kane and Michael Olise in the shade," Hamann declared. "I have never seen anything like it, the influence he has on a top European team."
Musiala warned of new competition
The emergence of Karl has occurred largely due to an opening in the squad created by the absence of Musiala. The established German international has been sidelined with a horrific injury since the summer, allowing Karl to step into the creative void. While most observers assumed Musiala would walk straight back into the starting XI once fit, Hamann believes the dynamic has fundamentally shifted.
In a claim that underscores just how high Karl's stock has risen, the pundit warned that Musiala - widely considered the face of the club's future - can no longer take his position for granted. According to Hamann, the incumbent star now has a serious challenger who is currently playing the best football in the league.
"When Jamal Musiala comes back, he first has to show that he can get past Lennart Karl," Hamann stated, throwing down the gauntlet to the returning playmaker.
A wildcard for the World Cup?
The implications of Karl's meteoric rise extend beyond the Bundesliga title race. With the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico looming on the horizon next summer, the conversation has inevitably turned to the German national team. Former Bayern CEO and goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn joined Hamann on the panel and echoed the sentiment that Karl could be a secret weapon for Julian Nagelsmann, despite not having been called up to the senior team as of yet.
"It simply makes you happy when such a young player plays without pressure in a shark tank like Munich," Kahn said. "Of course, you are carefree at that age, but you still have to do it like that first. You can see his qualities and he should just ride the wave as long as possible.
"He has now played his way into the starting XI. And if he continues like this, he won't need any major teething troubles with the national team either. And even at a World Cup, there are moments where you can make good use of such a player and he can make a big difference."
Hamann agreed, arguing that if the 17-year-old maintains this level of performance through the spring, he must be on the plane to North America. "If Karl continues to play even remotely like this, the national team cannot afford not to take him to the World Cup," he added.
A future headache for Kompany
Vincent Kompany now faces the type of selection headache that managers dream of, yet dread. With Musiala nearing a return to full fitness, the Bayern coach must decide how to integrate his returning star without disrupting the momentum of his new prodigy.
