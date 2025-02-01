FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-BREST-PSGAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Ousmane Dembele makes PSG history! France international becomes first EVER player to score hat-tricks in consecutive matches, beating out the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

O. DembeleParis Saint-GermainBrest vs Paris Saint-GermainBrestLigue 1

Ousmane Dembele etched his name into Paris Saint-Germain's history by netting three goals against Brest, which was his second hat-trick of the week.

  • Dembele scored three goals against Stuttgart in UCL
  • Followed that up with another hat-trick against Brest
  • French forward sets incredible record with the Parisians
