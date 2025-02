PSG star Ousmane Dembele scored twice against Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday to match a record shared by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dembele dazzles against Brest

Has now scored in eight straight games for PSG

Matches record previously hit by Mbappe and Neymar Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱