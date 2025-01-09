Orlando Pride and Brazil superstar Marta announces contract extension with NWSL side in wake of 2024 championship victory

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderOrlando Pride and Brazil superstar Marta announces contract extension with NWSL side in wake of 2024 championship victoryMartaOrlando PrideNWSLWomen's footballBrazilBrazilThe 38-year-old Brazil legend has signed a two-year deal to keep her at the NWSL side through 2026Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMarta extends with Pride through 2026Brazil star won NWSL Cup in 2024Club posted hilarious 'retirement' videoFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱