Open VAR on Milan-Inter and Carlos Augusto's "goal". Doveri: "I blew the whistle an hour earlier," Tonolini: "It would have been disallowed anyway."

Open VAR's explanation of the corner incident in the Derby.

It wasn't just Samuele Ricci's handball and Inter's protests over the failure to award a penalty in the final minutes of the derby against Milan. The Milan derby also featured another incident that caused controversy among Inter fans: we are talking about the corner kick that led to referee Doveri blowing his whistle before Carlos Augusto scored the equaliser.

On Open VAR, on DAZN, the incident was assessed and considered by CAN member Mauro Tonolini, who pointed out that the goal would have been disallowed anyway. But let's take a closer look at what happened.

  • THE EPISODE

    The incident occurred in the final minutes of the match, during stoppage time in the second half at San Siro: a corner kick was taken from the right towards the centre of the Rossoneri penalty area and Carlos Augusto touched the ball in to score the equaliser.

    However, play had been stopped due to a whistle from Doveri, who had interrupted the match prior to the goal for some suspicious contact.

  • THE WORDS OF DUTY

    On Open VAR, on DAZN, Doveri's entire statement to the Inter players who were asking for an explanation about the interruption of play was played: "I blew the whistle a long time ago. I blew the whistle an hour ago. You can't push, OK? You can't push (referring to Carlos Augusto pushing Saelemaekers, which is why Doveri stopped play)."

  • TONOLINI'S COMMENT

    Subsequently, CAN member Mauro Tonolini, also on DAZN, commented on the incident as follows: "Doveri intervened preventively to avoid pushing during the corner kick. The whistle came shortly after the ball was kicked, precisely to prevent Carlos Augusto and Saelemaekers from pushing. However, there is an image that clarifies that, even without the whistle, the goal would have been disallowed because Carlos Augusto, albeit unintentionally and accidentally, hit the ball with his hand and then the ball ended up in the net."

