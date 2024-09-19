'One of the best in this generation' - Cristiano Ronaldo lavishes praise on Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has not shied away from praising Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as he labelled the 17-year-old as 'one of the best'.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo praises Barcelona wonderkid Yamal

Calls him 'one of the best of his generation'

Yamal leading Barcelona attack at age of 17 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below