AFP
'One last match' - Lionel Messi shares emotional message as Argentina prepare for his final appearance
Emotional message and special Adidas jersey
Messi took to social media to share a poignant message ahead of his final appearance for Argentina, simply stating: "One last match. A jersey for a lifetime."
In a newly released video, he is seen replacing a standard national team shirt with a special Adidas Argentina jersey featuring his name and iconic No.10 in gold, before picking up a pair of white boots. Lionel Scaloni has included Messi in the squad to face Benin on October 6 at El Monumental, which holds 84,000 spectators. This match serves as an official tribute to Messi, who announced his international retirement in August.
The painful retirement decision
When announcing his retirement, Messi delivered a heartfelt message to his supporters, explaining the difficulty of stepping away after a legendary career that includes 207 appearances, 125 goals, and 68 assists.
He stated: "After the time passed since the (World Cup) final, and after thinking carefully about it, I would like to announce to everyone that I will retire from playing with the national team. It was a painful decision, and it still hurts me deeply, but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I have always given my best, not only in the past few years when we won everything, but before that too."
Ticket details for farewell game
Messi also expressed his immense pride in representing his country on the global stage, adding: "I have always fought and left everything on the pitch for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentines through football."
For fans hoping to witness this historic moment, French outlet Foot Mercato report that ticket sales begin on Tuesday at 6pm. The Argentine Football Association have set ticket prices ranging from €52 to €278. Additional price categories include €104, €185, and €260, while children can attend the historic farewell match for just €17.
- AFP
What next for Argentina?
The Argentine Football Association have invited all members of the 2022 World Cup winning squad to accompany Messi during his farewell match against Benin. Once the final whistle blows on October 6, Argentina will officially begin a new era without their greatest player, forcing Scaloni to build a new attacking foundation as they prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualification fixtures.
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