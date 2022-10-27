Lyon most expensive player sales - How Ligue 1 side made over €1 billion in outgoing transfers

Lyon are not just one of the most successful teams in France, winning seven Ligue 1 titles in the first decade of the 21st century, but they are also a popular destination for Europe's elite clubs when they look to strengthen their teams.
There was Michael Essien who made the move to Chelsea after impressing at OL, Karim Benzema earned himself a move to Real Madrid and there are many more who made the step up from Lyon over the course of the last two decades alone.
In 2022 alone, Lyon twice sold a player in deals worth over €40 million, with Brazil internations Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta both leaving the French outfit for Premier League clubs.
Let's take a look at the players that have made Lyon the most money since the turn of the millennium.
Olympique Lyonnais most expensive sales by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022-23
Lucas Paqueta
€42.95M/£38.66M
€46.35M/£41.72M
2021-22
Bruno Guimaraes
€42.10M/£37.89M
€95.60M/£86.04M
2020-21
Bertrand Traore
€18.40M/£16.56M
€50.60M/£45.54M
2019-20
Tanguy Ndombele
€60M/£54M
€158.32M/£142.49M
2018-19
Mariano Diaz
€21.50M/£19.35M
€90.10M/£81.09M
2017-18
Alexandre Lacazette
€53M/£47.70M
€119.55M/£107.60M
2016-17
Samuel Umtiti
€25M/£22.50M
€27.30M/£24.57M
2015-16
Clinton N'Jie
€14.10M/£12.69M
€26.80M/£24.12M
2014-15
Naby Sarr
€1M/£900,000
€1.50M/£1.35M
2013-14
Dejan Lovren
€10M/£9M
€24.50M/£22.05M
2012-13
Hugo Lloris
€12.60M/£11.34M
€30.10M/£27.09M
2011-12
Jeremy Toulalan
€11M/£9.90M
€22M/£19.80M
2010-11
Jean II Makoun
€6.20M/£5.58M
€10.82M/£9.73M
2009-10
Karim Benzema
€35M/£31.50M
€53M/£47.70M
2008-09
Hatem Ben Arfa
€12M/£10.80M
€34M/£30.60M
2007-08
Florent Malouda
€19M/£17.10M
€63.50M/£57.15M
2006-07
Mahamadou Diarra
€26M/£23.40M
€47.33M/£42.59M
2005-06
Michael Essien
€38M/£34.20M
€43.40M/£39.06M
2004-05
Peguy Luyindula
€10M/£9M
€22.50M/£20.25M
2003-04
Jeremie Brechet
€3M/£2.70M
€4.15M/£3.74M
2002-03
Marc-Vivien Foe
€700,000/£630,000
€700,000/£630,000
2001-02
Steve Marlet
€17.60M/£15.84M
€28.78M/£25.90M
2000-01
Frederic Kanoute
€5.63M/£5.06M
€5.63M/£5.06M
TOTAL
€1.006b/£905.9m
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.