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Ollie Watkins credits daring set-piece tactic as key reason for Aston Villa winning Europa League
MacPhee’s gamble pays off
While Youri Tielemans stole the headlines with a stunning volleyed opener, Watkins was quick to point out that the goal was no accident. The England forward revealed that Villa’s set-piece coach, Austin MacPhee, orchestrated a high-risk strategy that ultimately broke the deadlock in a cagey affair.
Speaking to TNT Sports, Watkins said: "I've watched many finals and I think set pieces are crucial. Until then it was a bit cagey, they were going man for man. Fair play to Austin MacPhee for having the courage, we left four up on a corner. To perform like that was unbelievable. I felt like we really controlled the game and we punished them in the end."
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Emery’s icy composure sets the tone
The victory secured a record-extending fifth Europa League crown for Unai Emery, who has previously tasted success with Sevilla and Villarreal. By lifting the trophy in Istanbul, the Spaniard has written himself into the history books alongside some of the most iconic names to ever grace a touchline in European football.
His fifth continental title sees him tie legendary Italian coaches Giovanni Trapattoni and Carlo Ancelotti as well as Jose Mourinho for the most major European final wins. Emery’s calm demeanour was also vital for the squad, with Watkins noting: "He was really calm today in the build up. Sometimes in league games he's anxious because he wants to get the win, but today he was calm and that set the tone for us boys."
A night of pure emotion for the Villans
The 3-0 victory, which featured further goals from Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers, marks a historic high point for the club. For Watkins, the achievement represents the culmination of a journey that has seen the club rise from mid-table uncertainty to European silverware and another Champions League qualification.
"An unbelievable experience. Look at this. It's what you dream of," Watkins added while soaking in the atmosphere. "Sometimes you have ups and downs but we pulled through in the end, we pushed on, we got Champions League football. It's so special. All of these fans - it's indescribable."
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McGinn hails 'anything is possible' era
Captain John McGinn spoke of the immense pride he felt as the clock ticked down toward the trophy presentation. For McGinn and many of his teammates, the victory represents the pinnacle of their careers to date as they look ahead to Champions League football next season.
The Scottish international was full of praise for his manager's transformative impact at Villa Park. "With this manager in charge, anything’s possible," McGinn said. "Tonight was just everything we have built, coming together, and the pride I felt at 3-0 with 10 minutes to go, thinking we're European champions was something I can't even describe. It's the proudest moment and night of my career so far."