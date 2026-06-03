Ollie Watkins: Why being dropped by England boss Thomas Tuchel was a blessing in disguise

The Aston Villa talisman has opened up on the moment his international future seemed uncertain, describing his omission from the England squad in March as a "blessing in disguise." At the time, Tuchel opted against selecting the striker for high-profile friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, a decision that many thought would end Watkins' hopes of making the plane for the upcoming World Cup.

Reflecting on the disappointment while at England's pre-World Cup training camp in Florida, Watkins admitted the snub served as a wake-up call. He said: "To be fair, before the March camp, I had started to pick up my form. I scored an important goal and had some big performances against Lille in the round of 16. So my form was starting to pick up, I think it was a blessing in disguise. Sometimes, when something gets taken away from you, you realise how important it is, and it gives you that fire in your belly to come back and show people what you can do."