Oliver Glasner risks clashing with Jean-Philippe Mateta as Crystal Palace boss publicly defends decision to hook his star striker at half-time of Man City loss & says it WASN'T a mistake

Oliver Glasner refused to admit subbing Jean-Phillipe Mateta at half-time in Crystal Palace's 5-2 loss away at Manchester City was a mistake.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mateta pulled for 'tactical reasons'

Glasner admitted switch to 3-5-2 was a mistake

Palace threw away two-goal lead Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱