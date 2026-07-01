Oliver Glasner on his way back! Ex-Crystal Palace boss set for Premier League return as Nottingham Forest make another change in manager

The arrival of Glasner adds to a remarkable turnover of head coaches at Forest over the past year. Since Nuno Espirito Santo was dismissed last September, the club have gone through a staggering number of managers. Ange Postecoglou was employed but sacked after just 39 days in charge, before Dyche and then Pereira took their turns in the hot seat.

Despite the constant upheaval, Marinakis remains extremely ambitious and has invested heavily in the squad. Forest have established themselves in the top flight since their promotion, achieving a high of a seventh-placed finish under Nuno. Now, the club have turned to Glasner, who was considered by Manchester United and Chelsea before joining Forest.

“Although this decision came as a complete surprise to me and without any warning, I fully respect the club’s right to make the decisions it believes are best for its future," Pereira said after his sacking this week.

“Naturally, I am disappointed and saddened. I truly believed in what we were building together, and I leave with a sense of pride in everything we achieved over the past months."