Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd return is ON! Former manager becomes 'leading contender' to replace Ruben Amorim as caretaker boss
Solskjaer holds talks over Man Utd job
Per The Athletic, Solskjaer has become a 'leading contender' to take the vacant post at Old Trafford. United parted ways with Amorim on Monday and have since engaged in talks with potential caretakers. Solskjaer is one option being considered, along with his fellow former team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took interim charge before Amorim joined the club in 2024 after Erik ten Had was fired. Solskjaer still lives in Cheshire, and would be more than willing to step into the breach if asked. He may see a route back to a full-time role, having previously been appointed initially as an interim, before becoming head coach.
Reflecting on his time at the club in November, Solskjaer said: "I felt privileged to be the manager of Manchester United, but of course it's not the same as playing. As a player, you just do your job. Suddenly now you're the manager, you're the face of everyone. You think about all these supporters, players, everything surrounding Manchester United.
"But that pressure is a privilege because I was allowed to do that and I was allowed to deal with it in my way. And that was having great staff around us, an environment in and around the club that was very positive. But in the end, it doesn't matter if you enjoy coming to work every day, training sessions... you need results and we unfortunately had a very bad six-week spell and that's too long at a club like Manchester United and they made a change, which is fine."
Solskjaer's record as Man Utd manager
Solskjaer came into the club initially in 2021, and enjoyed a degree of success. While he did not win a trophy, he did guide the club to two successive top-four finishes, becoming the first manager to do so since the Sir Alex Ferguson era. He also took United to the Europa League final in 2020-21, although his side lost to Villarreal on penalties. He did manage Besiktas after his United spell, but left in August after they were beaten in the Conference League play-offs.
Speaking while managing the Turkish club, he admitted he kept a track of United's fortunes, and struggled with it.
He added: "Man United is my family and will always be part of me. In football, you don't feel sorry for anyone because we are privileged, absolutely 100% privileged to be able to work in clubs like this. But for me, it is hard to watch because it is your family that is struggling. It is never easy at the weekend when you look at the table."
Regular shouts for Solskjaer
Pundits have regularly stepped up to suggest Solskjaer as a potential appointment, and Jamie O'Hara suggested him as soon as Besiktas removed him from his position.
He said: "Solskjaer ain't the worst shout in the world. He can come in, he can be a stopgap manager, interim manager, get players back onside. It might not be the long-term, but they need to sort it out. We can see that these football clubs can be a bit of a mess. I mean, Jose Mourinho has left Fenerbahce."
In April, Teddy Sheringham also called for his appointment, adding: "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought he was harshly treated when he got the sack and now Manchester United are still looking at the solution to get back to winning ways.
"He thought he was bringing that back, but the hierarchy didn’t think so. Looking at where they are now, the situation that Ole and his team are in doesn't look so bad. Looking forward, I'm sure he'll be champing at the bit if he keeps doing well to maybe come back to the club for a second spell as manager."
What comes next for Man Utd?
United face Burnley in midweek and will be led by Under-21 coach Darren Fletcher, as the club continue to search for Amorim's successor.
