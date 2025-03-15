Another off day for Harry Kane and Bayern Munich! Bundesliga leaders held to late draw by Union Berlin despite super-sub Leroy Sane's strike
Harry Kane summed up a frustrating day for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga leaders conceded late and were held to a draw away at Union Berlin.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Substitute Sane gave Bayern 75th minute lead
- Urbig failed to clear Union cross, leading to 83rd minute equaliser
- Bayern drop points for second Bundesliga game running