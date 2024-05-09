Martin Odegaard Erling Haaland Arsenal Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Gill Clark

Martin Odegaard, Virgil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins join Erling Haaland on shortlist for Premier League Player of the Season Award

Premier LeagueMartin OedegaardErling HaalandPhil FodenAlexander IsakVirgil van DijkDeclan RiceOllie WatkinsCole PalmerArsenalChelseaManchester CityNewcastleAston VillaLiverpool

The Premier League have revealed the eight nominees for this season's Player of the Season Award.

  • Premier League Player of the Year shortlist revealed
  • Man City and Arsenal players dominate
  • Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak also nominated
