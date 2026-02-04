NYCFC deal for Moussa Sylla from Schalke 04 collapses amid medical dispute

Schalke sporting director Frank Baumann publicly criticized NYCFC, stating that all agreements had already been finalized. According to Baumann, contracts were negotiated and signed before the deal unraveled over what the MLS club deemed a failed medical examination - a claim Schalke strongly disputes.

“We are irritated by the behavior of New York City FC,” Baumann said in a statement. “From our perspective, there is no justification for declaring the medical failed. Moussa is healthy, fit, and capable of playing at the highest level for many more years. We will strongly contest this characterization to protect the player.”