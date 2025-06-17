NWSL Power Rankings: Temwa Chawinga scores her eighth goal of the season to keep Kansas City's winning streak alive, problems arise for Utah and Chicago

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

Kansas City continued to show dominance over just about everyone in the league, earning their fifth straight win of the season and their 10th overall. Temwa Chawinga scored her eighth goal and is now just one goal behind Gotham FC's Esther Gonzalez in the Golden Boot race.

The San Diego Wave got back to winning ways as did Gotham FC this past weekend, with both teams putting on three-goal performances. On the other side of the standings, Utah dropped its ninth game of the season and Chicago came close to three points, but ended up walking away with just one in a draw against Seattle Reign.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.