NWSL Power Rankings: Decision Day drama! Playoff spot up for grabs and Shield yet to be clinched heading into final weekend

It all comes down to Decision Day to determine the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Shield and final playoff positions. Decision Day is on Sunday, November 1 and all 16 NWSL clubs will be competing.

After one of the final weekends of NWSL action, there were several spots up for grabs in the playoff race. Angel City and Kansas City put on a show just when it mattered most, with the LA-based club defeating Bay FC, 2-0, to extend their unbeaten run to nine games. The Current also are peaking at just the right time, and defeated the Washington Spirit, 2-1, on their home turf to spring to fourth place in the league standings, their highest spot since the first week of NWSL action.

Gotham FC were positioned to claim the Shield, but due to results elsewhere across the league, they will have to wait until Decision Day, where either a win or draw against the Utah Royals will hand them the Shield. Utah on the other hand, sealed their first-ever post-season berth after a 0-0 draw against Seattle Reign FC.

San Diego Wave could have made things harder for Gotham in the Shield race, but played to a 2-2 draw against the Boston Legacy. While they could still claim the Shield, it would need a Gotham loss and a better goal difference. The craziest game had to be Denver Summit's 6-1 stomping over Racing Louisville, led by a brace from Natasha Flint. Denver could still very well see their way into the playoffs, and have a league-leading 53 goals in their inaugural season.

It was another weekend of moves, exciting goals, and upsets, and GOAL ranks all 16 teams ahead of Decision Day...