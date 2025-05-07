NWSL Power Rankings: Alyssa and Gisele Thompson perform sister-sister magic, and more chaotic league after dark action

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

It was a fairly tame weekend across the NWSL, with the exception of both the Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current dropping points on the road. The Pride were stumped by the Portland Thorns, while the Seattle Reign handed Kansas City Current just their second loss of the season.

Other noteworthy moments across the weekend included some sister-sister magic for Angel City, when Alyssa Thompson assisted her younger sister Gisele Thompson for a headline finish. San Diego Wave also put on another strong performance and move their overall spot in the standings to third, the highest yet for the club.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.