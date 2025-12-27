'Gutting and frustrating' - Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood undergoes surgery in bitter end to 2025

Dyche's men suffered their 10th league loss of the 2025-26 campaign and their third in their last five outings as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City narrowly clinched Saturday's Premier League clash at the City Ground. Tijjani Reijnders handed City the lead shortly after the break before Omari Hutchinson momentarily restored parity in the 54th minute. However, Rayan Cherki stole the limelight towards the end of the match as the Frenchman scored the all-important winner in the 83rd minute to seal crucial three points for his team.

Despite beating Forest, Guardiola was all praises for their opponents as he said after the match: "All the kilos I won over Christmas time in weight, today I lost it. I am fit again. What a team Sean Dyche has made again. That's a really, really, really big three points. "(Forest) are an incredible team, the way that they play they do it unbelievably. Igor wins all of the balls. They have a top-quality team.

"This team was in the Champions League but for one or two games last season and now in European competitions. A fantastic team and tough place to come, and at winter time. We talked a lot about this in the last few days with the players. Winter time, at Nottingham Forest, you have to be there, there, there. Today, if we are not ready then we do not win that game. The mentality was unbelievable, so really pleased again for the guys."