AFP
'Not my problem' - Roberto Mancini distances himself from Manchester City's financial charges and contract claims
Mancini denies contract involvement
Addressing the media ahead of Monday's Nations League match against Turkey, Mancini addressed reports that Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 financial charges.
The current Italy coach firmly rejected claims that he was involved in a secret compensation agreement. The charges include allegations of a second contract with Abu Dhabi side Al-Jazira, which reportedly paid him a consultancy fee of €2.03 million for just four days of work per year. However, Mancini was quick to dismiss these accusations entirely.
- AFP
Former manager defends the club
The 115 charges initially brought forward cover financial discrepancies spanning a nine-year period, which includes Mancini's four-year spell as manager. Der Spiegel investigations previously claimed Mancini earned a standard salary of €1.75 million alongside an additional €2.03m through the secondary agreement.
Despite these serious allegations, Mancini defended his former employers while distancing himself from any wrongdoing. "I don’t think Manchester City were found guilty, quite the opposite. It’s not a problem that concerns me, and it isn’t anything new. Manchester City are not guilty, and on the double contract it isn’t my problem, theirs if anything."
Club chairman issues defiant statement
As Mancini seeks to distance himself, Manchester City continue to fight the broader allegations. This afternoon, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak released a strong statement on the official team website, maintaining their stance of absolute innocence amid the ongoing legal scrutiny.
Addressing the situation directly, Al Mubarak said: "While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity."
- AFP
What comes next?
Man City are expected to officially appeal any upcoming findings as they await potential sanctions, which could range from heavy fines to severe points deductions. The club have reiterated their trust in the independent process. Meanwhile, Mancini's immediate focus shifts entirely to Monday's crucial international fixture.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting