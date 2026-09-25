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Norway boss Stale Solbakken hails Erling Haaland's 'special nose for goals' as Man City superstar reaches 64 international goals
Solbakken points to a special scoring sense
While analysts often point to his searing pace or his physical dominance, Solbakken believes there is something far more mysterious at play—a natural instinct that cannot be replicated on the training pitch. The Norway boss was visibly animated when describing his star man's latest exploits in the Nations League, suggesting that Haaland's ability to be in the right place at the right time is a biological trait rather than a learned skill.
Speaking to TV2, the Norway boss elaborated on this theory by explaining that Haaland’s movement is guided by something internal rather than just tactical instruction. "He has something that cannot be trained. To think where the ball is coming, or where to run. It's something that sits in here," as he pointed toward his nose and head.
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The instinctive brilliance of Erling Haaland
Reflecting on the unique qualities of the former Borussia Dortmund man, Solbakken offered a fascinating insight into what makes the 24-year-old so dangerous in the final third. The sentiment reflects the growing belief that Haaland operates on a different frequency to his peers, utilizing a physical and mental package that has seen him shatter records at both club and international levels with unprecedented speed and efficiency.
"It is not possible to explain, it is also not possible to learn. He was born with it. It's instinct," he said. "As a goalscorer, he is unique. Many people ask me how he has become so good. He has a fantastic physical package, he is better in the play-off phase than ever."
Inside Norway's set-piece strategy
During a break, Haaland asked set-piece coach Pal Fjelde whether he should deliver the set piece high or low. Despite the coach explicitly instructing him to keep it low, Haaland went ahead and delivered it high instead. Fjelde noted that analysis of recent match footage revealed distinct patterns in how Denmark structures their defensive unit. While studying the video highlighted several tactical openings to exploit, Fjelde cautioned that capitalizing on them is no simple task, as executing the strategy successfully requires multiple moving parts to align perfectly at the precise right moment.
"We have seen some video of Denmark, and how they defend themselves. I have seen some opportunities, but there are many things that have to succeed at the same time," Fjelde revealed. "Erling asked during the break whether he should set it high or low. I said low, he set it high."
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Stands firm on high-risk attack
Despite the win, Solbakken admitted that his team’s aggressive tactical setup leaves them vulnerable at the back. Solbakken insisted that the squad is built to score goals rather than focus on clean sheets, emphasizing that he has no intention of stripping away an identity that accepts extra defensive risks for offensive output.
"This team here is not created to keep a clean sheet, it is created to score goals. I don't want to take away from the team the identity that means we might take an extra risk," the manager explained.
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