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Orjan Nyland horror mistake hands Portugal victory as Goncalo Ramos strikes to spoil Erling Haaland goal
Portugal strike first despite Haaland threat
The Nations League encounter at the Ullevaal Stadion was billed as a heavyweight clash between Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, though the latter was forced to watch the opening exchanges from the substitutes' bench. Despite the absence of the Al-Nassr superstar from the starting XI, the game burst into life with an incredible tempo. Joao Neves, celebrating his 22nd birthday, nearly marked the occasion with a goal as he directed a header just over the crossbar in the 13th minute, signaling Portugal's early intent to dominate possession and territory.
Norway responded through their talismanic striker, Haaland, who saw a goal-bound effort expertly denied by the legs of Diogo Costa. That missed opportunity proved costly just moments later in the 17th minute. Joao Felix, who had already displayed his clinical nature with a winner against Wales previously, picked up the ball on the edge of the area and calmly slotted it home to give the visitors the lead.
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Dias denies City teammate in defensive masterclass
Trailing at home for the first time in months, Norway threw everything forward to find an equalizer before the interval. A golden chance emerged when Costa could only parry a shot directly into the path of Haaland. The Manchester City striker looked certain to score, but he was denied by a sensational sliding block from his club teammate Ruben Dias. The Portuguese defender threw himself in front of the ball to preserve the lead, illustrating the defensive grit that has seen the Selecao maintain a first-half clean sheet in six consecutive matches.
Portugal's defensive unit remained under heavy pressure as the first half progressed, with Costa called into action multiple times to deal with Haaland's aerial prowess. The goalkeeper saved two powerful headers from the striker, while Sander Berge also went close, steering a headed effort just wide of the post. Despite these scares, Jorge Jesus' side managed to navigate the storm, heading into the break with their slender one-goal advantage intact as the home crowd grew increasingly frustrated with their side's inability to convert dominant spells into goals.
Nyland blunder gifts Ramos decisive goal
Norway finally found their breakthrough early in the second period, and it was no surprise to see Haaland at the center of the action. Six minutes after the restart, the prolific forward reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box to poke home from close range. This strike took his remarkable international tally to 65 goals in just 57 appearances for his country. Furthermore, it extended his incredible individual run, having now found the back of the net in 16 of his last 17 competitive appearances for the Norwegian national team.
However, the joy in Oslo was short-lived due to a catastrophic lapse in concentration from Nyland just three minutes after the equalizer. The veteran goalkeeper attempted a routine pass out from the back but played the ball directly to Goncalo Ramos. The AC Milan forward did not need a second invitation, showing great composure to lob the ball over the stranded keeper and into the empty net for his 12th international goal.
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Selecao hold firm to top Group A4
The drama continued shortly after as Nyland's nightmare evening almost got worse. The goalkeeper was beaten to a long through ball by Ramos, who once again finished into an empty net, but the linesman's flag spared Nyland further embarrassment as the goal was ruled out for offside. The final stages of the match descended into a frantic affair as Norway searched for a second equalizer, but the Portuguese defense, anchored by the impressive Costa, held firm against a barrage of long balls and crosses to secure all three points in a hostile environment.
This result marks a significant achievement for Portugal, who have now won seven of their last ten fixtures and remain unbeaten in the first two games of the Jorge Jesus era. By ending Norway's 14-game unbeaten streak on home soil, the Selecao moved to the top of Nations League Group A4, continuing their trend of strong starts in this competition. For Norway, it was a familiar story of frustration against this specific opponent, suffering their ninth defeat in 12 meetings as they remain stuck on three points after their opening two fixtures of the campaign.
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