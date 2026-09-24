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Nordic drama! Toughen up, lads! Solbakken slams Danish press as Riemer mocks 'politician' Stale
Solbakken and Riemer ignite Nordic drama in Oslo
Former FC Copenhagen colleagues Stale Solbakken and Brian Riemer sparked pre-match Nordic drama ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League derby between Norway and Denmark. Speaking at their respective press conferences at Ullevaal Stadium, both managers traded entertaining insults to build anticipation for the Scandinavian showdown.
Riemer spent years as Solbakken's assistant at FCK before taking charge of Denmark in 2024.
Despite their deep mutual respect, both coaches made clear their intention to claim ultimate bragging rights in Oslo.
- AFP
Riemer mocks 'politician' Solbakken and recalls Haaland visit
Riemer opened the media exchanges by jokingly labeling Solbakken a "part-time politician" due to the Norwegian's frequent willingness to address political questions. The Danish head coach also shared a lighthearted story about driving a young Erling Haaland to dinner during a trial visit to FCK before the club passed on signing him.
Riemer absolved himself of failing to secure the striker, calling the missed transfer a classic football anecdote.
"He has become a bit of a part-time politician," Riemer smiled. "Erling was invited down to Copenhagen. At that time he was not a fully developed player, but fortunately it was not me who stole FCK for 200 million there. I hope we get a Nordic drama."
Solbakken fires back at Danish press in hilarious tirade
Responding directly to Danish reporters who claimed Norway were clear favorites due to Denmark's recent squad retirements, Solbakken launched a passionate counter-attack. The 58-year-old manager mocked the press for suddenly worshipping his World Cup quarter-finalist team after decades of harsh criticism.
Solbakken pointed out that Denmark still boast a squad packed with top-five European league talent, including a midfield trio of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, and Victor Froholdt.
"It's sad to see my Danish colleagues crawling into the press room and worshipping the Norwegian team," Solbakken laughed. "You're very defensive. You need to toughen up a bit. Denmark has a team consisting of players from the top five leagues."
- AFP
High-stakes League A opener awaits in Oslo
The Nordic drama kicks off an intensive Nations League window for both nations in League A Group 4. Norway host Portugal three days later before travelling to Wales, while Denmark return home to face Wales before hosting Portugal.
With tactical mind games concluded, both sets of players prepare to take the pitch at a sold-out Ullevaal.
Norway and Denmark look to secure three crucial opening points.
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