Non-league clash abandoned after manager sustains injuries in 'altercation' with man as police arrest suspect

On Saturday, both Welling and Potters Bar posted statements on their respective websites about the incident. While the former were more terse in their comments, the latter confirmed this was a "serious incident" and that their manager is receiving "appropriate medical care".

Potters Bar's statement reads: "Today’s scheduled fixture at Welling United was abandoned prior to kick-off following a serious incident involving a member of our management team. Police attended the ground and, following their involvement, the match was unable to proceed. Our manager is receiving appropriate medical care, and the club is supporting him fully. The matter has been referred to the relevant authorities, including the league and The FA, and we are seeking formal advice. As this is now subject to ongoing processes, the club will not be making any further comment at this time."

While Welling added: "Saturday’s fixture against Potters Bar Town has been postponed. The club will be making no further comment at this time. Further news regarding the rearranged fixture will be communicated in due course."