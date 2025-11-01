'No one wants to face América' - Brian Rodríguez sends message ahead of the Liguilla as club look to reclaim dominance

With only two rounds left in the Apertura 2025 regular season, América remain one of five clubs fighting for the top spot in the standings. It won’t be easy - Cruz Azul hold a four-point lead and injuries have disrupted the campaign - but Rodríguez insists that Las Águilas “can’t aim for anything less.”

Speaking ahead of their match against León, the Uruguayan attacker emphasized that América must recover their injured players to make a strong push in the postseason. He admitted that the team has been hit hard by a congested calendar and the demands of international duty, but remains confident that regaining full fitness will make all the difference.

“Getting everyone back is key,” Rodríguez said. “These are things we can’t control - no one wants to get injured - but when you have so many games and international breaks, it’s tough. Managing that workload is essential. Having the full squad together again is the way forward.”