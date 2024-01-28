No Mohamed Salah, no party! Trezeguet flops as Egypt suffer shock penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in AFCON round of 16

Peter McVitie
DR-Congo-AFCON-EgyptGetty
DR Congo have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt in Sunday's last-16 encounter.

  • DR Congo edged out Egypt 8-7 in penalties
  • Trezeguet flopped for The Pharaohs
  • Egypt fail to progress without Salah

