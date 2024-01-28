No Mohamed Salah, no party! Trezeguet flops as Egypt suffer shock penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in AFCON round of 16

No Mohamed Salah, no party! Trezeguet flops as Egypt suffer shock penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in AFCON round of 16Peter McVitieGettyAfrica Cup of NationsEgyptDR CongoMohamed SalahEgypt vs DR CongoDR Congo have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt in Sunday's last-16 encounter.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDR Congo edged out Egypt 8-7 in penaltiesTrezeguet flopped for The PharaohsEgypt fail to progress without Salah