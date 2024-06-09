Usain BoltGetty
Joe Mewis

‘No medals’ – Why Man Utd had a better season than Arsenal in the eyes of Olympic sprint king Usain Bolt

Manchester UnitedArsenalPremier League

Former Olympic champion Usain Bolt has pointed to Arsenal's failure to win a trophy as the reason why Manchester United enjoyed a better season.

  • Gunners finished 29 points ahead of Red Devils
  • Erik ten Hag's side savoured FA Cup glory
  • Bolt measures success in medals won
