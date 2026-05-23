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No Max Dowman as England confirm surprise Arsenal winger as fourth & final 'preparation camp' player heading to North America
Tuchel finalises Florida preparation group
Tuchel has confirmed the final addition to England squad’s preparation camp in Miami ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Arsenal winger Nwaneri is the man selected to join the Three Lions in Florida, completing a quartet of young training players that includes Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Fulham’s Josh King, and Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha. The decision marks a significant show of faith in Nwaneri, who has endured a turbulent season on the domestic front.
The 19-year-old winger spent the latter half of the current campaign on loan at Marseille but struggled to settle in Ligue 1. Following the swift departure of manager Roberto De Zerbi, Nwaneri found minutes hard to come by, managing just two goals in nine appearances. Despite this difficult spell in France, Nwaneri will be integrated into the senior setup to bolster training numbers and gain vital experience ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
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Dowman absent after record-breaking feat
The selection of Nwaneri means there is no place for his Arsenal club-mate Dowman, despite the youngster's meteoric rise in recent months. Dowman recently wrote himself into the history books by becoming the youngest-ever Premier League scorer at just 16 years and 73 days old. His sensational solo goal against Everton sparked calls for a surprise inclusion in the senior setup, but it would seem Tuchel has opted for the more experienced England youth international Nwaneri instead.
Nwaneri’s profile is well-known to the national coaching staff, having been a part of the England Under-21 side that secured European Championship glory in 2025. Dowman, meanwhile, remains one for the future at the Emirates and it's unclear if he came under consideration as an option for the preparation camp.
“We will take some young players out who will train with us in the size of the squad that we need, and we have the two friendly matches to take care of the minutes and the load on the players,” revealed Tuchel.
"I’m happy to have these players, especially Alex who was on the [long] list of 55 [players for the 26-man World Cup squad] and obviously he didn’t make the first cut but the reaction of him was outstanding and the commitment and wish to be in pre-camp and a step closer to the team was not even a question for him.
“That showed me his character and I’m delighted he’ll be with us because that was a close call and he gets a chance to get a step closer and a cap."
Pressure mounts over 'B-team' accusations
Tuchel’s focus on specific tactical profiles has not been met with universal acclaim. Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has been vocal in his criticism, suggesting that the manager is prioritising a "B-team" over established stars. Discussing squad balance and the focus on "hunger" over reputation, Deeney warned that failing to secure World Cup glory should result in his immediate dismissal. The exclusion of creative sparks like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer has only added fuel to the fire.
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Warm-up tests in Tampa and Orlando
The Florida camp will serve as the final platform for Tuchel to fine-tune his tactics before the competitive action begins. England are scheduled to face New Zealand at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 6, followed by a clash with Costa Rica in Orlando on June 10. These fixtures will likely provide the platform for Nwaneri and his fellow "preparation players" to showcase their talents to the senior coaching staff in a high-pressure environment.