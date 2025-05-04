'I'm under no illusions' - Leeds chairman makes final decision on Daniel Farke's future with Premier League planning already underway for Championship winners
Leeds have already made a final decision on Daniel Farke's future, with Premier League planning already underway for the Championship winners.
- Leeds have already clinched the Championship title
- Set for Premier League return
- Chairman Paraag Marathe addresses Farke's future