Nightmare for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich humbled in title showdown as Xabi Alonso's Bayern Leverkusen go five points clear at top of Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen outclassed Bayern Munich in a 3-0 win that provides a huge boost to the shock Bundesliga leaders' title hopes.

Bayern beaten 3-0 by Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso's team five points clear
Kane managed just one shot in game