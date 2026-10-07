AFP
Perfect farewell! Otamendi savours final Messi assist as Argentina stars salute outgoing king
Otamendi scores from final Messi assist
Nicolas Otamendi provided one of the most memorable moments during Lionel Messi's international farewell, opening the scoring in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Benin. The veteran defender headed home from a precise Messi delivery, capping a night filled with high emotion at the Monumental Stadium.
Otamendi admitted he had previously assumed their international partnership had already concluded at the World Cup.
The goal provided a fitting final highlight for two long-serving national team pillars.
- AFP
Veteran defender savours fitting send-off
Otamendi expressed deep joy at sharing the pitch for one final match alongside his long-time captain. "An incredible ending; this match was a bonus, because I thought the last one had been at the World Cup," Otamendi told reporters.
"We spent many years together on the national team, and it was wonderful to enjoy it with him."
"Scoring my last goal with a pass from him is something I will cherish for life."
Palacios hails honor of playing alongside legend
Midfielder Exequiel Palacios echoed those feelings, describing the experience of sharing the dressing room with Messi as an irreplaceable memory. "Having shared the field with the best of all time is an honor; it will stay with me for the rest of my life," Palacios stated.
Otamendi noted that the entire squad wanted to ensure the skipper received the tribute he deserved.
"It brings sadness but also happiness, because the little guy's farewell was exactly as he deserved," Otamendi added.
- Photogamma
Squad turns page to new international era
With Messi's final appearance now concluded, Argentina's established leaders will take on greater responsibility inside the dressing room. Otamendi and his fellow senior figures will guide the team through upcoming competitive qualifiers.
Argentina will return to action in the next FIFA international window.
The memory of Messi's final assist will forever remain part of Albiceleste history.
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