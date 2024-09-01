FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Nico Williams explains why he preferred Athletic Club stay amid 'approaches from many clubs' for Barcelona target

BarcelonaAthletic ClubTransfersLaLiga

Nico Williams revealed that he always "wanted to be at Athletic Club" amid "approaches from many clubs" for the Barcelona target.

  • Williams had a host of suitors after the Euros
  • Barcelona seemed to be the frontrunners
  • Forward focussed on realising European dream with Athletic
