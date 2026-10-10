AFP
Nico Gonzalez commits future to Juventus as Argentina international signs bumper long-term contract extension
A renewed commitment in Turin
Juventus have officially confirmed that Argentina international Gonzalez has signed a new contract with the club. The fresh agreement will keep the winger in Turin until the end of the 2029-30 season.
The announcement completes a remarkable turnaround for the 28-year-old. Gonzalez initially joined the Italian giants in the summer of 2024, but his first campaign was heavily disrupted by injuries and managerial changes.
He was subsequently allowed to leave the club on loan for the 2025-26 season. However, he has now re-established himself as a vital part of Spalletti’s plans for the current campaign.
- AFP
The Madrid loan spell
Gonzalez spent last season on loan with Atletico Madrid in Spain. He enjoyed his time in the Spanish capital, but fell short of the required number of Liga appearances to trigger an obligation to buy clause.
Atletico reportedly attempted to negotiate a permanent transfer over the summer. However, they offered a fee significantly lower than the agreed €32 million clause, and a compromise could not be reached.
Juventus confirmed his new deal with a statement on their club website. "The new contract confirms the desire to build on the journey that began in the summer of 2024 when Nico first arrived in Turin," the club announced.
Stepping up under Spalletti
Following his return to Italy, Gonzalez has capitalised on opportunities in the first team. Injuries to several key attackers, including star forward Kenan Yildiz, have forced Spalletti to lean heavily on the Argentine. He has already made five appearances across all competitions this season, starting the last three Serie A matches.
The club statement highlighted his broader impact, noting: "His playing style brings unpredictability and tactical options to the forward line as the Bianconeri face a busy season, combined with the experience and character that make him a valuable figurehead for the squad, both on and off the pitch."
- AFP
Looking ahead to the future
This contract extension ends any lingering speculation surrounding his future. Bianconeri have clearly signaled their belief in his abilities, rewarding his recent form with a long-term commitment.
With 45 total appearances and seven goals for the club so far, Gonzalez now has a stable platform to build upon. He will be expected to play a central role as Spalletti navigates a demanding fixture schedule.
As key players return from injury, Gonzalez will face increased competition for starting spots. However, this new deal confirms his status as a highly valued member of the Juventus squad.
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