AFP
'I've been enjoying our sessions' - Manchester City star opens up on life under new boss Enzo Maresca
Maresca gives Gonzalez fresh opportunity
Gonzalez demonstrated his huge potential to become a central pillar in City's midfield following an impressive display against Inter, despite City ultimately losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The 24-year-old Spanish midfielder, who arrived from FC Porto in February 2025, previously struggled for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola. Maresca's appointment now offers Gonzalez a fresh slate to prove his capabilities in the Citizens' starting lineup.
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'I've been enjoying our sessions'
Speaking to the club's official website, Gonzalez emphasised that the entire squad is adapting to Maresca's training methodology. Discussing the team's adaptation process, Gonzalez explained: "We won't know everything that we could learn during the year before the first week of the season. But even when one year has passed, we will always keep learning.
"That's football and that's life. It's not easy because some players will come the same week as the Community Shield but for us that have been here since day one it's going to be easier to be ready for that match."
On his relationship with the new manager, Gonzalez added: "I've been enjoying our sessions with Enzo. Obviously there are differences to last year with Pep but there are a lot of similarities in the way we are playing. It's the same whole idea of high pressure and getting the ball as quick as possible and doing a lot of passes.
"It's important that we keep the same level as we've been playing the last years and with that ambition. I think those are the ideas of Enzo and I am loving it. The season is so long so we have keep being ready to adapt to new things that Enzo asks us."
Midfielder stakes claim for dominance
Gonzalez's impressive performance as an anchor was evident in the second half against Inter, with his presence providing vital balance after a City midfield featuring Tijjani Reijnders and Mateo Kovacic struggled in the first period. His deployment as a number six enabled Rico Lewis to invert into midfield and fluidly drive the ball's progression. Amid competition in midfield and uncertainty surrounding Rodri's future, Gonzalez's tactical grasp and suitability for Maresca's high-pressing system present a significant opportunity to establish himself as a primary option rather than a fringe player.
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Community Shield test looms near
City will test the readiness of Maresca's new system in their first competitive fixture in the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16. Gonzalez has a strong chance of starting due to his consistent involvement since day one of the club's pre-season schedule. Consistency in executing the manager's tactical blueprint alongside sharp ball distribution will be crucial for the midfielder to cement a regular Premier League berth.
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