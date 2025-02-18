Arne Slot Marcus RashfordGetty Images
Adam Drury

'He has a nice height!' - Arne Slot reveals strange admiration of Marcus Rashford's qualities as Liverpool prepare to face Man Utd loanee at Aston Villa

M. RashfordA. SlotAston Villa vs LiverpoolAston VillaLiverpoolPremier LeagueManchester United

Arne Slot claims Marcus Rashford has a 'nice height' as his Liverpool side prepare to face the Manchester United loanee at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

  • Rashford set to take on Liverpool
  • Forward is on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd
  • Reds boss Slot admires his 'nice height'
