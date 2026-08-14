AFP
Neymar uncertain for Santos' Copa do Brasil clash vs Palmeiras over synthetic pitch concerns
Neymar doubts Palmeiras fixture
Neymar has cast doubt on his availability as Santos prepare to face Palmeiras in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final at Nubank Parque on August 26. The Brazilian icon remains strongly opposed to artificial turf and has yet to decide whether he will feature on the surface. The uncertainty comes despite his match-winning performance in midweek, where he led the Peixe to a 2-1 comeback victory over Macara in the first leg of their 2026 Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie after trailing early to Franco Posse's strike.
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Forward opposes artificial turf
The veteran attacker expressed his hesitation in the mixed zone after orchestrating the comeback against Macara, setting up Gabigol's 44th-minute equaliser before his 75th-minute corner was turned in by William Arao.
Asked by reporters if he would play on Palmeiras' synthetic pitch, Neymar replied: "Man, are you already thinking about that? Calm down, there's a game on Sunday." He then added: "I don't know [if I'll play on synthetic turf]."
His firm stance stems from a previous encounter against Atletico Mineiro, where he sprained his ankle on artificial turf during a 1-1 draw. Following that match, he vented his frustration on social media: "It's proven, synthetic is absolute s***."
Palmeiras venue sparks outrage
The superstar's reluctance to play at Palmeiras' ground is nothing new, having previously voiced similar complaints when Santos rented Sao Paulo's Morumbi stadium for a home fixture.
At the time, Neymar likened Allianz Parque's artificial surface to a small-sided pitch: "Playing at Allianz, for me, is impossible. Playing on a 7-a-side surface is something that bothers any player, regardless of injuries. Morumbi is very good, and I feel better there. I feel good on that pitch."
Pitch concerns aside, Neymar's display against Macará was remarkable given he brushed off ankle and knee discomfort during the match, constantly threatening the opposition, seeing two Gabigol goals ruled out for offside, and forcing keeper Rodrigo Rodríguez into a series of impressive saves.
- AFP
Gruelling schedule tests Santos
Santos face a demanding schedule across three competitions before their match in the Copa do Brasil. The Peixe travel to face Vasco da Gama in the Brasileirao on August 16, before flying to Ecuador for the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana tie against Macara four days later, where a draw will suffice to progress. This crucial run concludes with a home league fixture against Mirassol on August 23.
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