Neymar, what have you done?! Santos superstar sent off after blatantly trying to score with his HAND as Brazilian Serie A strugglers go on to lose against Botafogo with ten men Neymar Santos FC Santos FC vs Botafogo RJ Serie A Brazil

Santos superstar Neymar was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for a blatant handball as his side lost 1-0 to Botafogo on Sunday.